Sequential Fall in AUM Balance Likely to Impact Invesco's Q1 Earnings

Invesco IVZ is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, before market open. The company’s quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have witnessed a rise on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, IVZ’s adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. A rise in adjusted net revenues and an increase in the assets under management (AUM) balance to record levels were the positives. However, higher adjusted operating expenses hurt the results to some extent.



Invesco has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.5%.

Invesco Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Invesco Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Invesco Ltd. Quote

Invesco’s Key Q1 Estimates & Factors to Note

Per the monthly metrics data published by Invesco, its preliminary total AUM as of March 31, 2026, was $2.16 trillion, down marginally from the previous quarter end. So, the company’s performance fees are not expected to have increased much. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for performance fees of $7.7 million indicates a 73.4% decline from the prior quarter’s actual.



The consensus estimate for service and distribution fees of $346 million indicates a fall of 9.7% from the previous quarter’s reported number.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment management fees is pegged at $1.38 billion, indicating a rise of 12% from the previous quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for other revenues is pegged at $58 million, suggesting a 13.7% sequential increase.



On the cost front, while Invesco’s cost-saving initiatives are likely to have boosted its efficiency, the rise in compensation and marketing costs is expected to have had an adverse impact on overall expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.



Management expects one-time implementation costs of Alpha to be $10-$15 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Major Q1 Development for Invesco

In January 2026, Invesco reached an agreement with CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM), under which CI GAM will acquire the management agreements tied to Invesco’s Canadian fund business, representing approximately C$26 billion in combined AUM.



Nonetheless, as part of a long-term strategic partnership, Invesco affiliates will continue to provide portfolio management services to 63 funds under a sub-advisory arrangement, covering approximately C$13 billion in AUM. The structure is intended to provide securityholders with a consistent investment experience, while benefiting from CI GAM’s scaled operating and distribution footprint.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The partnership model enables Invesco to remain visible and active in a strategically important market while CI GAM scales its Canadian fund platform.

What Our Model Predicts for IVZ

According to our proven model, the chances of Invesco beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Invesco is -0.14%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Invesco’s Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Invesco’s earnings of 58 cents has been revised 1.7% lower over the past seven days. However, the figure indicates a rise of 31.8% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $1.27 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 14.5%.

Finance Stocks Worth Considering

Here are a couple of finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



Prosperity Bancshares PB is scheduled to report quarterly results on April 29. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.69% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PB’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.41.



The Earnings ESP for Affiliated Managers Group AMG is +8.76% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report quarterly results on May 1.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMG’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $7.38.

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Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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