News & Insights

Stocks

Sequans sees Q4 revenue up about 10% from Q3

November 05, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company states: “Management anticipates approximately 10% sequential growth in Q4 2024. Product revenue is expected to double from Q3, and licensing and services revenue will remain significant, including a licensing component related to the Qualcomm deal.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SQNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.