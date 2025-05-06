SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A Earnings Results: $SQNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A ($SQNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, beating estimates of -$0.30 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $8,050,000, beating estimates of $7,344,000 by $706,000.

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BPIFRANCE SA removed 108,146 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,106

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 1,200 shares (+150.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,188

ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

