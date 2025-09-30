Stocks
Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SQNS) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 56.10

September 30, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SQNS) has been revised to $56.10 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $5.61 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 485.59% from the latest reported closing price of $9.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQNS is 1.09%, an increase of 32.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 311.81% to 58,790K shares. SQNS / Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SQNS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 14,113K shares.

Oasis Management Co holds 14,113K shares.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 7,143K shares.

Lynrock Lake holds 4,074K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares , representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQNS by 24.60% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 3,933K shares. No change in the last quarter.

