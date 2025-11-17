Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SQNS) Price Target Decreased by 61.21% to 21.76

The average one-year price target for Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SQNS) has been revised to $21.76 / share. This is a decrease of 61.21% from the prior estimate of $56.10 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 250.40% from the latest reported closing price of $6.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQNS is 0.20%, an increase of 81.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 87.44% to 7,032K shares. The put/call ratio of SQNS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,060K shares.

Oasis Management Co holds 1,411K shares.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,114K shares.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 366K shares.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 274K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.