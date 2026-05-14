Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SQNS) Price Target Decreased by 10.00% to 11.48

The average one-year price target for Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SQNS) has been revised to $11.48 / share. This is a decrease of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $12.75 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 201.18% from the latest reported closing price of $3.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQNS is 0.10%, an increase of 49.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.73% to 9,243K shares. The put/call ratio of SQNS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oasis Management Co holds 1,411K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dba Trading holds 1,400K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing an increase of 19.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQNS by 45.74% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,114K shares. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Financial holds 1,048K shares.

Hood River Capital Management holds 732K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing a decrease of 181.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQNS by 84.41% over the last quarter.

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