Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

It's been a sad week for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS), who've watched their investment drop 19% to US$4.31 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$14m in sales arriving 4.0% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.30, some 6.4% below consensus predictions. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:SQNS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 28th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sequans Communications' five analysts is for revenues of US$71.0m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 57% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 47% to US$1.03. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$77.1m and US$0.78 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Sequans Communications after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$10.10, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Sequans Communications, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$6.50 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Sequans Communications' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 57%, well above its historical decline of 1.7% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.6% next year. So it looks like Sequans Communications is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Sequans Communications' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$10.10, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Sequans Communications going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sequans Communications , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

