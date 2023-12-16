Sequans Communications S.A - ADR (SQNS) Price Target Increased by 21.20% to 6.50

The average one-year price target for Sequans Communications S.A - ADR (NYSE:SQNS) has been revised to 6.50 / share. This is an increase of 21.20% from the prior estimate of 5.37 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 10.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 131.42% from the latest reported closing price of 2.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sequans Communications S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQNS is 0.39%, an increase of 19.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 39,673K shares. The put/call ratio of SQNS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

272 Capital holds 11,253K shares representing 18.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,133K shares, representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQNS by 69.21% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 8,678K shares representing 14.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 4,726K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 4,122K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQNS by 35.96% over the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 3,300K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sequans Communications S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sequans Communications S.A. is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.