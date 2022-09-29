Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) investors are sitting on a loss of 54% if they invested five years ago

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 32% in the last quarter. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 54% after a long stretch. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Sequans Communications made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Sequans Communications saw its revenue increase by 3.2% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. This lacklustre growth has no doubt fueled the loss of 9% per year, in that time. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in Sequans Communications. However, it's possible too many in the market will ignore it, and there may be an opportunity if it starts to recover down the track.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:SQNS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 29th 2022

A Different Perspective

Sequans Communications shareholders are down 19% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -19%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 9% per year. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sequans Communications you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

