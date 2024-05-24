News & Insights

Sequans Communications Announces Key 2024 Shareholders’ Meeting

May 24, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) has released an update.

Sequans Communications S.A. has scheduled its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting for June 28, 2024, where it will address the approval of the financial statements and net loss allocation for 2023, and review compensation plans and renewals of directorships. The meeting will also tackle critical resolutions regarding equity levels, stock warrants, option grants, capital increases, and share capital adjustments. These decisions are pivotal for the company’s governance and financial strategy moving forward.

