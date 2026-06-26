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Sequana Medical To File For Bankruptcy

June 26, 2026 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sequana Medical NV announced that its board has resolved to file for bankruptcy with the competent enterprise court in Ghent.

The company said it has requested the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) to maintain the suspension of trading in its shares on Euronext Brussels until further notice, or to take any other measures deemed appropriate in light of the bankruptcy filing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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