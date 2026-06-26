Sequana Medical To File For Bankruptcy

(RTTNews) - Sequana Medical NV announced that its board has resolved to file for bankruptcy with the competent enterprise court in Ghent.

The company said it has requested the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) to maintain the suspension of trading in its shares on Euronext Brussels until further notice, or to take any other measures deemed appropriate in light of the bankruptcy filing.

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