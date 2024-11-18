SEQ Hospitality Pursues Eumundi Group Takeover

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.
SEQ Hospitality Group has officially dispatched its bidder’s statement as part of an off-market takeover bid to acquire all ordinary shares in Eumundi Group Limited. This move marks a significant step in SEQ’s strategic expansion within the hospitality sector, potentially influencing Eumundi’s market trajectory.
