SEQ Hospitality Launches Takeover Bid for Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.
SEQ Hospitality Group Pty Ltd has launched an off-market takeover bid for Eumundi Group Limited, offering $1.55 cash per share. The bid is recommended by Eumundi’s directors, contingent on the offer being deemed fair and reasonable by an independent expert. Investors in Eumundi Group Limited are advised to consider this offer seriously and seek professional advice if needed.
