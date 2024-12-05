SEQ Hospitality Group Increases Stake in Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

SEQ Hospitality Group Pty Ltd has acquired a 43.71% voting power in Eumundi Group Limited through a series of transactions, marking a significant shift in ownership. This acquisition was part of an off-market takeover bid by SEQ Hospitality Group, illustrating their strategic move to expand their influence in the hospitality sector. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the future direction of Eumundi Group.

