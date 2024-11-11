SEQ Hospitality Group Gains Stake in Eumundi

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

SEQ Hospitality Group Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Eumundi Group Limited, marking a significant move in the hospitality sector. This acquisition underscores SEQ Hospitality Group’s expanding influence and strategic ventures in the market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Eumundi’s market dynamics.

