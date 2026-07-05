Septerna's Chief People Officer Sold Nearly 12,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Samira Shaikhly sold 11,798 shares of Common Stock on May 26, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$355,000.

The transaction reduced direct Common Stock holdings by 93.7%, leaving 793 shares directly owned post-sale.

No indirect participation or trust entities were involved; all shares transacted were direct and originated from option exercise.

10 stocks we like better than Septerna ›

Samira Shaikhly, Chief People Officer of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 11,798 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $355,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,798 Transaction value $354,656 Post-transaction shares (direct) 793 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$24,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($30.06); post-transaction value based on May 26, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Shaikhly's prior activity?

Since March 2026, Shaikhly's direct holdings have declined from 83,044 to 793 shares, with this event representing a 93.70% reduction of her remaining Common Stock position, consistent with a rapid drawdown in available shares.

Since March 2026, Shaikhly's direct holdings have declined from 83,044 to 793 shares, with this event representing a 93.70% reduction of her remaining Common Stock position, consistent with a rapid drawdown in available shares. What is the derivative context underlying this sale?

The 11,798 shares sold were acquired by exercising vested stock options and immediately disposing of them in the open market, indicating the transaction was structured for liquidity rather than to increase equity exposure.

The 11,798 shares sold were acquired by exercising vested stock options and immediately disposing of them in the open market, indicating the transaction was structured for liquidity rather than to increase equity exposure. What is the residual ownership stake post-transaction?

Direct Common Stock holdings stand at 793 shares (~$24,305 market value) post-transaction.

Direct Common Stock holdings stand at 793 shares (~$24,305 market value) post-transaction. Does the transaction cadence reflect voluntary moderation or capacity constraint?

The scale of this sale primarily reflects reduced remaining share capacity after prior dispositions, rather than a discretionary decrease in trade size.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.35 billion Revenue (TTM) $72.26 million Net income (TTM) ($36.04 million) Price (as of market close May 26, 2026) $30.65

Company snapshot

Septerna develops oral small molecule therapeutics targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), with lead candidates in endocrinology, immunology, and metabolic diseases.

The company targets biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and patients affected by rare endocrine, immunological, and metabolic disorders.

Septerna is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of GPCR-targeted oral therapies for complex diseases.

With a focused pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in endocrinology, immunology, and metabolic disorders, Septerna leverages proprietary technology and expertise in small molecule drug development.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 26 sale of Septerna stock by Chief People Officer Samira Shaikhly came at a time when the share price was rising. The stock eventually hit a 52-week high of $37.99 on June 24, and Shaikhly made an additional sale of 2,178 shares on June 29 after exercising more stock options.

Shaikhly’s dispositions are deemed non-discretionary transactions. Both the May 26 and June 24 sales were executed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in October of 2025. Such plans are frequently implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

In addition, insiders often convert stock options into commons shares and immediately sell them. That said, Shaikhly’s holdings remain at 793 shares after the June 29 transaction, which is not a substantial equity stake.

Septerna shares rose because the company announced positive progress in its clinical trials, including encouraging trial results in its first-quarter earnings report. Septerna exited Q1 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $522.1 million, which is enough of a cash runway to fund operations at least into 2029.

Should you buy stock in Septerna right now?

Before you buy stock in Septerna, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Septerna wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 5, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.