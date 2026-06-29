Is Septerna a Stock to Sell After an Insider Let Go of 15,000 Shares?

Key Points

15,000 shares were exercised and sold for a total of ~$533,000 on June 22, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $35.51 per share.

This transaction impacted 13.46% of Long’s direct Common Stock holdings, reducing his position to 96,412 shares.

The sale was executed directly (no indirect entities involved), via option exercise immediately followed by sale.

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Daniel D. Long, SVP, Drug Discovery at Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 15,000 shares of Common Stock on June 22, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 15,000 Transaction value ~$533,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 96,412 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.36 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($35.51); post-transaction value based on June 22, 2026, market close.

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this transaction?

This was a derivative-based transaction involving the exercise of 15,000 options for Common Stock, which were sold immediately.

This was a derivative-based transaction involving the exercise of 15,000 options for Common Stock, which were sold immediately. How does this sale affect Long’s direct ownership in Septerna?

The transaction reduced Long's direct Common Stock holdings by 13.46%, from 111,412 to 96,412 shares, with no change to indirect holdings (which remain at zero).

The transaction reduced Long's direct Common Stock holdings by 13.46%, from 111,412 to 96,412 shares, with no change to indirect holdings (which remain at zero). What continuing exposure does Long have to Septerna equity?

In addition to 96,412 directly held Common shares, Long retains continued exposure to Septerna through unexercised stock options representing about 36,000 shares.

In addition to 96,412 directly held Common shares, Long retains continued exposure to Septerna through unexercised stock options representing about 36,000 shares. Does historical trading data indicate a pattern or capacity constraint?

While Long’s direct holdings have declined by 16.1% since October 2024, the larger trade size here reflects the capacity created by prior administrative adjustments and available option grants, rather than a discretionary increase in selling.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.59 billion Revenue (TTM) $72.25 million Net income (TTM) -$36.04 million 1-year price change 236.8%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 27, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops oral small molecule therapeutics targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), with lead programs in endocrinology, immunology, and metabolic diseases.

Generates revenue through licensing agreements and collaborations, notably with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) , and advances proprietary clinical-stage drug candidates.

, and advances proprietary clinical-stage drug candidates. Targets healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners addressing unmet needs in rare endocrine, immunological, and metabolic disorders.

Septerna is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of oral small-molecule therapies focused on GPCR targets. The company leverages a robust pipeline and strategic collaborations to advance treatments for complex diseases such as hypoparathyroidism, chronic urticaria, and metabolic disorders. Septerna's integrated approach and partnerships position it to address significant therapeutic gaps in the healthcare market.

What this transaction means for investors

There are thousands of reasons for insiders to sell their shares, and most of them aren’t related to their level of confidence. It looks like Long is supplementing his income by exercising the options he receives, rather than an insider trying to exit a bad investment. He finished the transaction with over 96,000 shares and over 35,000 stock options.

Septerna is working with Novo Nordisk to discover, develop, and commercialize multiple treatment candidates for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its drug development platform targets G-protein-coupled receptors to treat various diseases. So far, Novo Nordisk hasn’t advanced any partnered candidates into clinical-stage testing.

Earlier this year, the company’s Chief Medical Officer announced his departure.

In March, the company presented positive phase 1 trial results for SEP-631. An upcoming phase 2 study with folks who suffer from chronic spontaneous urticaria, or hives, is expected to begin later this year.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.