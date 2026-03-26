Septerna (SEPN) Price Target Increased by 34.39% to 46.41

The average one-year price target for Septerna (NasdaqGM:SEPN) has been revised to $46.41 / share. This is an increase of 34.39% from the prior estimate of $34.53 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.59% from the latest reported closing price of $24.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Septerna. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 24.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEPN is 0.90%, an increase of 20.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.86% to 39,484K shares. The put/call ratio of SEPN is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,996K shares representing 15.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,809K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,920K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEPN by 37.41% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Vi holds 4,212K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 3,149K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,715K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 46.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEPN by 60.02% over the last quarter.

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