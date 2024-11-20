Septerna reports Q3 EPS ($8.40) vs ($5.45) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $176,000 vs $33,000 last year. “At Septerna (SEPN), we recently celebrated two major milestones: our transition to a clinical-stage company with the initiation of our Phase 1 clinical trial for SEP-786, and our debut as a public company following a successful IPO,” said Jeffrey Finer, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Septerna. “Our Native Complex Platform(TM) has yielded a deep pipeline of oral small molecule programs, each offering a unique product profile, early clinical biomarker readouts, and substantial market potential. Leading our pipeline is SEP-786, which we believe could transform hypoparathyroidism treatment by providing full-day calcium control with a convenient, disease-modifying oral therapy. With a talented team, a pioneering platform, a robust pipeline, and a strong balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to deliver multiple novel GPCR medicines with the potential to meaningfully improve patients’ lives.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SEPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.