Septerna reports Q3 EPS ($8.40) vs ($5.45) last year

November 20, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $176,000 vs $33,000 last year. “At Septerna (SEPN), we recently celebrated two major milestones: our transition to a clinical-stage company with the initiation of our Phase 1 clinical trial for SEP-786, and our debut as a public company following a successful IPO,” said Jeffrey Finer, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Septerna. “Our Native Complex Platform(TM) has yielded a deep pipeline of oral small molecule programs, each offering a unique product profile, early clinical biomarker readouts, and substantial market potential. Leading our pipeline is SEP-786, which we believe could transform hypoparathyroidism treatment by providing full-day calcium control with a convenient, disease-modifying oral therapy. With a talented team, a pioneering platform, a robust pipeline, and a strong balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to deliver multiple novel GPCR medicines with the potential to meaningfully improve patients’ lives.”

