Septerna initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Septerna (SEPN) with an Overweight rating and $50 price target Septerna’s powerful platform enables efficient discovery of differentiated G-protein-coupled receptor targeting therapeutics, and GPCRs represent a large class of proteins that account for one-third of all FDA-approved drugs with global sales over $125B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Despite their prominence, more than 50% of non-olfactory GPCR targets have been considered “undruggable” with older technologies, and much of the GPCR opportunity is still largely untapped, the firm says. Septerna has pioneered a process of reconstituting GPCRs in lipid bilayers that overcomes this limitation, Cantor adds, adding that it assumes the company will leverage its platform to access non-dilutive capital, as it’s already done successfully.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.