Septerna initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen

November 19, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

TD Cowen initiated coverage of Septerna (SEPN) with a Buy rating and no price target The company is applying its Native Complex platform to build a pipeline of oral small molecule G protein-coupled receptor drugs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees “significant potential for stock appreciation” based on Septerna’s validated targets in sizable markets.

