Septerna, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financials and Progress

Septerna, Inc. ( (SEPN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Septerna, Inc. presented to its investors.

Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of oral small molecule drugs targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) for various therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, immunology, inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Septerna highlighted its ongoing clinical trial for SEP-786, a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and the company’s successful transition to a public company following an IPO. The trial for SEP-786, an oral small molecule, is currently in the Phase 1 stage, with data expected in mid-2025.

Financially, Septerna reported a net loss of $20.5 million for the quarter, with research and development expenses amounting to $17.8 million. The company maintains a strong cash position of $137.5 million, bolstered by the $302.6 million raised through its initial public offering, ensuring operational support through the second half of 2027.

Septerna’s deep pipeline also includes SEP-631 for chronic spontaneous urticaria and a TSHR NAM program targeting endocrine disorders, among others. These developments underscore the company’s strategic focus on expanding its GPCR-targeted therapies.

Looking forward, Septerna’s management remains optimistic about advancing its portfolio of GPCR-targeted medicines, leveraging its Native Complex Platform to potentially improve patient outcomes across multiple therapeutic areas.

