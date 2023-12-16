Septeni Holdings (TYO:4293) Price Target Increased by 9.70% to 544.34

The average one-year price target for Septeni Holdings (TYO:4293) has been revised to 544.34 / share. This is an increase of 9.70% from the prior estimate of 496.23 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 609.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.16% from the latest reported closing price of 453.00 / share.

Septeni Holdings Maintains 1.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Septeni Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 36.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4293 is 0.00%, a decrease of 80.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.87% to 4,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,086K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4293 by 5.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 787K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 466K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 57.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4293 by 127.42% over the last quarter.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 416K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4293 by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 342K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4293 by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.