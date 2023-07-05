Septeni Holdings (TYO:4293) Price Target Decreased by 8.87% to 494.02

The average one-year price target for Septeni Holdings (TYO:4293) has been revised to 494.02 / share. This is an decrease of 8.87% from the prior estimate of 542.13 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 373.70 to a high of 619.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.19% from the latest reported closing price of 418.00 / share.

Septeni Holdings Maintains 1.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.12%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Septeni Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4293 is 0.02%, a decrease of 30.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 135.34% to 3,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,012K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 787K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 398K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4293 by 4.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 286K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 278K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

