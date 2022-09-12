September. Did someone say volatility?

When it comes to September, stocks have a track record of not exactly rocking – much less rolling. For the 30 year period, average returns chime in at -0.34% and -0.26% for the 15-year period, according to forbes.com. The five year period: -0.92%.

And it just keeps getting better with the month in a category of its own as a period when the market held down the rear, drooping on average in every time period.

Now, consider that along with the fact that, already, the year, stoked by factors such as flaming inflation, bulging interest rates and a recession keeping nearly everyone on edge has, you might say, been crackling with volatility. So, how could investors react? Why, they might go shopping for a placeholder for their considerable assets.

Fed chair Jerome Powell, addressing this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, acknowledged that to stave off growth, it’s probable rates will remain on the high side, not exactly comforting to households and businesses, according to talkmarkets.com.

Trying to read the tea leaves, there are market watchers who believe Powell means he’s no longer homed in on a soft landing. Rather, his focus might on a “growth recession,” as economists characterize it. A growth recession, of course, loosely is marked as a period when the economy’s headed north, yet so slowly that it’s putting a crimp in the volume of available jobs.

stocks

volatility

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.