September to Kick Off With Slew of Manufacturing Data

The last month of the third quarter will kick off next week. As investors wrap up August, a handful of Federal Reserve officials will be offering remarks on the state of the economy. There will also be no shortage of economic indicators to unpack, as investors kick off September with a huge batch of manufacturing data.

The earnings docket includes reports from Baidu (BIDU), Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), Broadcom (AVGO), C3.ai (AI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), HP (HPQ), lululemon athletica (LULU), Ollie's Bargain Outlets (OLLI), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and Weibo (WB)

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no relevant economic data scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.

Job openings and quits are expected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, which also brings the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, as well as the latest consumer confidence index. Plus, New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak that morning.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Chicago manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is on tap, too.

In addition to the usual initial and continuing jobless claims, productivity and unit labor costs revisions are due out, alongside fresh construction spending data. The S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and light motor vehicle sales will be released on Thursday, Sept. 1 as well, which will close with additional remarks from Bostic.

Friday, Sept. 2 features nonfarm payrolls data, an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. Traders will also be eyeing a core capital equipment orders revision and factory orders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.