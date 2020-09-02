September set for emerging market debt deluge before U.S. election

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Emerging market Eurobond sales are set to surge this month as borrowers seeking to raise more than $250 billion before year-end rush to issue as the coronavirus crisis eases and ahead of November's U.S. presidential election.

Typically one of the busiest times for issuance, September could see an added boost as more high-yield countries and companies hit the market alongside investment-grade names that have been dominating activity during the pandemic and this year's oil price rout.

The latest, the government of Dubai, started marketing a dual-tranche bond on Wednesday, its first sale in public debt markets in six years.

"Emerging market Eurobond issuance will remain robust in September and October as governments take advantage of normalising market conditions to fund counter-cyclical fiscal spending and to refinance existing obligations at low coupons and longer maturities," said Rahul Ghosh, a senior-vice president at Moody's. "We expect strong EM sovereign credit supply in both investment grade and non-investment grade segments in the coming weeks."

Many analysts expect 2020 to be a record year for emerging market Eurobond issuance after volumes reached $343 billion in the first six months of the year.

Governments and companies have scrambled to borrow to cover budgetary constraints and roll over existing debt, the latter expected to become more of a driver as high-yield corporates seek to refinance short-term bank loans.

Conditions have been supportive thanks to a low interest rates, with coupons for sovereign issuers below the long-term weighted average and the average tenor of investment-grade debt at an all-time high of 14 years, according to Moody's.

Citi expects a greater than normal flurry of activity in September, with as much as $30 billion sold by governments, led by Kuwait, Indonesia, Qatar and Oman, and $61 billion by companies. In total before the year end, it anticipates $81 billion of sales by governments and $179 billion by corporates.

Much of the market sentiment in the weeks ahead will be dictated by polls ahead of the U.S. elections on Nov. 3.

"We think sovereigns and corporates will focus on issuing ahead of U.S. elections, especially since polls promise a tight race," Citi analysts wrote in a research note. "A contested election outcome would likely keep market anxiety elevated and perhaps close the door for EM issuance if sentiment moves to risk-off."

It noted that during that 2016 election, there was a flurry of activity in October of that year, before a market slump in November and December.

