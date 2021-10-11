September Review: Fall (Tax Loss) Harvesting

By Solomon G. Teller, CFA, Chief Investment Strategist, Green Harvest Asset Management

The S&P 500 lost 4.7% in September in its worst monthly performance since March 2020. Neither gold nor Treasury bonds, nor crypto, offered safe haven. However, last month’s volatility did offer multiple opportunities to harvest tax benefits (i.e., realized losses) to improve after-tax returns. Below are harvesting highlights for September with accompanying chart and statistics on page 2:

• Overall, markets fell enabling multiple loss-capturing opportunities. Specifically, key factors to exploit were at the sector level.

Overall, markets fell enabling multiple loss-capturing opportunities. Specifically, key factors to exploit were at the sector level. Nine out of the eleven sectors that make up the S&P 500 experienced greater intra-month declines than the broad index with the average drawdown among sectors at 6.7% (more than 1.5% greater than the overall S&P 500’s drawdown). Three of the typically most defensive, least volatile sectors (Utilities, Health Care and Consumer Staples) were the most heavily harvested (representing 40% of trading collectively). InfoTech, the largest sector, declined a full percentage point more than the broad index, enabling incremental tax benefits to be captured. In a turn-about event, Energy, already harvested heavily in prior months, was the best performing (up 9%) and least harvested sector. 1 The S&P 500’s lowest point for the month arrived in a nearly vertical descent during the final 30 minutes of trading last Thursday, a difficult period to be trading. Green Harvest, however, executed more harvesting-related trades on September 20th, when five of the eleven sectors bottomed.

Outside the U.S., Latin America and Switzerland saw the steepest declines and were the two most heavily harvested areas.

September was a prime month for harvesting tax benefits, succinctly illustrating how a smart, systematic, harvesting approach can maximize opportunities for improving after-tax returns. Targeting sectors and regions is just one way that Green Harvest can add additional tax benefits.

1 Energy stocks are up again at time of writing on October 4th, continuing to buck the broader market.

