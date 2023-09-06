September Rally? 3 Technology Stocks to Buy Before Liftoff.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Technology stocks have emerged as champions of global economic growth in a world driven by relentless digital innovation. Tech firms have continuously crafted innovative solutions through years of tenacity, elevating global productivity. Today, key tech stocks aren’t merely participating in the digital transformation but pioneering the charge with unwavering resolve.

Despite turbulence facing the industry last year, AI’s transformative potential has rejuvenated the sector and then some. As inflation moderates and economic conditions become favorable, there’s a palpable sense of optimism. This newfound positivity is further buoyed by the Federal Reserve signaling to taper rate hikes, potentially kick-starting a rally in tech stocks.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to recognize recent macroeconomic challenges that shook tech foundations. Despite these headwinds, the spotlight remains on tech stalwarts showcasing unwavering resilience. Banking on its robust capabilities and the market’s forecasted resurgence, it’s prime time we explore three standout technology stocks primed for stellar ascension.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), an esteemed leader in IT services management, has seamlessly transformed into an enterprise backbone, enhancing productivity with unparalleled prowess. By providing a game-changing software as a service (SaaS) solution, it is presently catapulting over 7,700 enterprise customers into the future, automating workflows and improving overall efficiency.

Moreover, a glance at ServiceNow’s recent financials showcases its stellar impact. Its second-quarter results, boasting a staggering revenue of $2.15 billion that outpaced expectations by $20 million and a whooping net income surge to $1.044 billion, is evidence of its incredible execution. Also, ServiceNow’s trajectory has delighted its long-term investors, with shares rallying 203% in the past five years and an impressive 55% increase year-to-date.

Additionally, the launch of AI Lighthouse, in collaboration with industry giants Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN), coupled with its recent AI expansion on the Now Platform, underscores its dedication to a transformative digital workflow horizon.

Opera (OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA), at the forefront of web browser innovation, is astutely refining its user strategy. The company is now eyeing the lucrative Western markets, accounting for 15% of its users. That strategy led to a 25% annualized average revenue per user (ARPU) increase, hitting $1.17. With ample opportunities in these untapped western territories, there is vast potential for an ARPU expansion.

Furthermore, Opera’s recent second-quarter earnings revealed some intriguing insights. The 15-cent earnings per share beat estimates by 3 cents, and its robust revenue of $94.13 million was a 21% bump on a year-over-year basis, delivering a $2.47 million beat. That marked the tenth straight quarter of more than 20% top-line growth.

Additionally, Opera’s collaboration with OpenAI has culminated in the creation of Opera One, a groundbreaking browser that incorporates AI-generated content. This innovation aims to revolutionize user experiences. Furthermore, TipRanks analysts project an average price target of $22.50, pointing to an astounding 53% upside. For investors with a long-term perspective, Opera’s horizon appears enticing.

Copa Holdings (CPA)

Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) stands as a pivotal player in the airline industry, connecting North and South America and the Caribbean through its robust cargo and passenger services. Copa’s core philosophy centered on consumer convenience synergizes its services with a low-cost operational approach.

Moreover, the airline industry is rebounding after the pandemic, primarily driven by increasing passenger numbers. Recognizing this momentum, Copa has embarked on a strategic journey of fleet expansion, aiming to accommodate growing customer demand. With the addition of Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX9s, the airline intends to have 120 aircraft by the end of 2024. This addition underscores the company’s commitment to modernization and operational efficiency.

Additionally, its second-quarter non-GAAP earnings-per-share came in at $3.92, exceeding forecasts by 54 cents. Despite missing estimates by $2.89 million, it delivered a healthy $809.2 million in revenue, a 16.7% year-over-year increase. Additionally, optimism reigns, and with TipRanks analysts rating a Strong Buy and predicting a potential 45% upside, Copa’s immense growth potential makes it an exceptional buy.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

