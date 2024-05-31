Seplat Energy Sets Q1 Dividend Exchange Rate

SEPLAT Petroleum Development (GB:SEPL) has released an update.

Seplat Energy PLC has announced the exchange rate for its Q1 2024 interim dividend payments in Naira, set at 1 USD to 1,484.75 NGN. Shareholders can find more information regarding the default currency for dividend payments on the company’s website. This development is particularly relevant for investors and shareholders monitoring Seplat’s financial activities and dividend policies.

