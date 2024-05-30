Seplat Energy Grants Executive Share Awards

SEPLAT Petroleum Development (GB:SEPL) has released an update.

Seplat Energy PLC has announced the granting of Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards to its Executive Directors based on performance targets and a three-year vesting period, with an additional two-year holding period post-vesting. These grants involve significant numbers of shares, calculated based on the company’s share price, and are part of an effort to align directors’ interests with those of shareholders. No monetary consideration was paid for the awards, and their vesting is contingent upon continued employment and achievement of predetermined corporate performance measures.

