Seplat Energy Extends ExxonMobil Acquisition Deal

SEPLAT Petroleum Development (GB:SEPL) has released an update.

Seplat Energy Plc has announced the extension of their Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with ExxonMobil for the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, maintaining the original terms and contingent payment structure. The extension aims to keep the acquisition process on track while awaiting the resolution of certain legal proceedings and necessary regulatory approvals. Seplat Energy reaffirms its commitment to finalizing the transaction promptly, as it continues discussions with key stakeholders.

