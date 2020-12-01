Markets
KSS

Sephora To Open Hundreds Of Beauty Shops Inside Kohl's Stores

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sephora will open hundreds of beauty shops inside Kohl's stores, as part of a long-term strategic partnership.

Sephora will open at least 850 stores in Kohl's locations by 2023. The first 200 "Sephora at Kohl's" shops will open in fall 2021, Kohl's said in a statement.

Kohl's noted that Sephora will bring its beauty experience, with more than 100 beauty brands to Kohl's 65 million customers across the U.S.

Sephora has 500 of its 2,600 stores in the Americas and Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states.

According to Kohl's, the Sephora at Kohl's shops will replace Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment and their positioning at the front of the store will provide maximum exposure for Sephora's brand partners.

Online, the Sephora at Kohl's experience will launch on Kohls.com in Fall 2021, making Sephora the exclusive beauty partner on Kohls.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular