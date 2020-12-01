Sephora To Open Beauty Shops Inside 850 Kohl's Stores By 2023

(RTTNews) - Kohl's (KSS) has reached a deal with beauty brand Sephora to open hundreds of beauty shops inside its stores in coming years.

Sephora plans to open 200 shops inside Kohl's locations by next fall, and to increase it to about 850 shops by 2023. Sephora will also launch on Kohl's website next year, offering more than 100 beauty brands.

"Sephora at Kohl's" will be a fully-immersive, premium beauty destination, designed within a 2,500 square foot space and prominently located at the front of the store, the company said in a statement.

"The Kohl's and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl's from the top global name in beauty," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer. "This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other's strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country."

Last month, Target Corp. (TGT) and beauty retailer Ulta Beauty (ULTA) announced a long-term deal to launch Ulta Beauty at Target.

Ulta Beauty at Target will debut at more than 100 Target locations starting in 2021, with the companies planning to scale to hundreds more over time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.