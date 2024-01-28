Separately Managed Accounts Continue to Scoop Up Assets

Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) are widening their niche in the investment landscape, doubling assets under management to nearly $2 trillion in the past five years (according to Cerulli Associates). This rapid growth stems from their distinctive advantages over traditional options like mutual funds. SMAs offer direct ownership of underlying securities, personalized portfolio construction, and professional oversight, all within a flexible framework that enables personalized tax efficiency.

And they are projected to continue to grow, reaching $3 trillion in the next few years. In a recent Wall Street Journal article, Scott Smith, director of advice relationships at Cerulli, explains why SMAs are growing. “They are no longer just for high-net-worth individuals. As more baby boomers retire and have to move money from their 401(k) plans, SMAs have become an attractive option.”

While this tailored approach resonates with certain investors, particularly retiring baby boomers and those seeking strategic tax management, SMAs are not a universal solution. Consulting a financial advisor remains crucial to assess individual needs and weigh advantages against potential drawbacks. For instance, while the ability to harvest specific tax losses can be invaluable, it may hold little weight for investors with limited capital gains.

Finsum: Separately Managed Accounts doubled assets under management in the past five years and are projected to continue their steady growth.

