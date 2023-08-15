Sep Beans Ran from Gap

As opposed to working to fill the gap to August’s expiration, the September bean futures gapped lower overnight. Prices are currently down by 20 cents. The other front month futures are down 6 to 7 ½ cents so far this AM. Bean futures ended Monday near their highs, with double digit gains of as much as 1.4%. Soymeal futures ended the day up by 0.8% to 1.2% with $3 to $5/ton gains. Soybean Oil futures were 92 points higher on the day.

NASS reported 94% of the soy crop was blooming as of 8/13, 2% points ahead of the average development. The Crop Progress report had 78% setting pods, from 66% last week and 75% on average. Soybean conditions scored a 355 on the Brugler500 Index, a remarkable 10-point improvement to match the long term average. Only 3 of the 18 states worsened from last week, AR, LA, and NC. Illinois improved 20 points, MO by 17, MI and SD each by 14. Missouri is still the worst ranked of the 18 states at a 309 on the Index.

USDA announced a private export sale of 416k MT of new crop soybeans to unknown destinations. The weekly Inspections data showed 297,797 MT of soybeans exported during the week that ended 8/10. That is near even with last week and 61% below the same week last year. Germany was the top destination. The accumulated shipments are 51.1 MMT, or 1.878 bbu, compared to 2.033 bbu last year and 1.98 bbu forecasted for the year.

China’s Customs data had 9.73 MMT of soybean imports for July, putting the YTD total at 62.3 MMT (+15% vs. last year at the same point).

NOPA members are estimated to have processed between 165.1 and 178 mbu in July. The average trade guess ahead of this morning’s release is 171.34 million. Last year’s NOPA July crush was 170.2 million bushels. NOPA member soy oil stocks are thought to be around 1.69 billion pounds, similar to year ago.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.53, up 15 3/4 cents, currently down 20 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.25 3/8, up 16 7/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.26, up 18 1/2 cents, currently down 7 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.34 3/4, up 17 1/2 cents, currently down 6 3/4 cents

