Seoul court fines Samsung leader Lee for unlawful sedative use - Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A Seoul court fined Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee 70 million won ($59,461.62) plus a fee for unlawful use of a controlled substance, Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

Seoul Central District Court fined Lee for being administered propofol, a sedative used in anaesthesia, multiple times between 2015-2020, Yonhap said.

Under South Korean law, the recipient of a controlled substance deemed to have been administered illegally is liable for prosecution, as well as those who administered the drug.

Lee has kept a low public profile since his parole in August from a bribery and embezzlement conviction in January. He remains on trial accused of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the $8 billion merger of two Samsung firms in 2015.

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)

