Senyun International Discloses Position in Electric Car Maker Faraday Future

Fintel reports that Senyun International Ltd. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25,333,333 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE). This represents 6.15% of the company.

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Ionic Capital Management LLC holds 4,320,827 shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330,827 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 63.56% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 3,099,939 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519,419 shares, representing an increase of 50.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 46.48% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd holds 2,925,155 shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,464 shares, representing an increase of 92.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 173.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2,779,100 shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175,400 shares, representing an increase of 93.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 363.32% over the last quarter.

Skaana Management L.P. holds 2,600,113 shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013,181 shares, representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 34.76% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 25.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 0.0240%, a decrease of 94.6555%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.76% to 57,666,529 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

