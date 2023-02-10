Senvest Management Updates Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS)

Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.81MM shares of WM Technology, Inc. Class A (MAPS). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 6.65MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.86% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for WM Technology, Inc. is $3.58. The forecasts range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 208.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.16.

The projected annual revenue for WM Technology, Inc. is $215MM, a decrease of 2.41%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in WM Technology, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAPS is 0.12%, a decrease of 32.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 55,557K shares. The put/call ratio of MAPS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Etf Managers Group holds 4,188K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,656K shares, representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPS by 49.32% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 3,653K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPS by 41.49% over the last quarter.

Falcon Edge Capital holds 3,360K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 2,851K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPS by 61.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,287K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPS by 42.51% over the last quarter.

WM Technology Background Information

WM Technology Background Information

WM Technology, Inc.’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change in the past 10 years. Founded in 2008, WM Technology, is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising a B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers. WM Business’ tools support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. Through its website and mobile apps, WM Technology provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with its retail and brand customers. WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant. Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees.

