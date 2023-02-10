Senvest Management Updates Holdings in LumiraDx (LMDX)

Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.67MM shares of LumiraDx Ltd (LMDX). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.36MM shares and 16.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 51.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 196.65% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for LumiraDx is $3.56. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $8.14. The average price target represents an increase of 196.65% from its latest reported closing price of $1.20.

The projected annual revenue for LumiraDx is $208MM, a decrease of 37.33%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in LumiraDx. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 34.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMDX is 0.30%, an increase of 1,021.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 510.15% to 35,249K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 14,286K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,771K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 99.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 12,849.21% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,627K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

Alpine Global Management holds 700K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 571K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.