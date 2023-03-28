Senvest Management Now Owns 5.30% of Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.63MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 3.08MM shares and 4.51% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.37% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognyte Software is $4.76. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 47.37% from its latest reported closing price of $3.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cognyte Software is $338MM, a decrease of 7.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognyte Software. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNT is 0.13%, a decrease of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.99% to 53,192K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,771K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,856K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,379K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 99.96% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 4,049K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing an increase of 39.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 26.22% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 3,759K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 28.74% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,957K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Cognyte Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognyte (formerly a Verint company) is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Its open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.