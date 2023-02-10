Senvest Management Increases Position in Radware (RDWR)

Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.04MM shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR). This represents 9.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 6.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.17% and an increase in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.77% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radware is $27.27. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.71. The average price target represents an increase of 25.77% from its latest reported closing price of $21.68.

The projected annual revenue for Radware is $309MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual EPS is $0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radware. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 8.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDWR is 0.21%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 38,037K shares. The put/call ratio of RDWR is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,926K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,545K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,231K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 10.54% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,931K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,739K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Radware Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radware ®, is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down.

