Senvest Management Increases Position in Markforged Holding (MKFG)

Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.14MM shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG). This represents 8.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 11, 2022 they reported 9.95MM shares and 5.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 72.36% and an increase in total ownership of 3.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.86% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Markforged Holding is $2.69. The forecasts range from a low of $1.72 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 120.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.22.

The projected annual revenue for Markforged Holding is $120MM, an increase of 22.42%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Markforged Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKFG is 0.43%, a decrease of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 159,560K shares. The put/call ratio of MKFG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Matrix IX Management Co. holds 29,920K shares representing 15.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 16,015K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,640K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 29.90% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 14,527K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 10,866K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,711K shares, representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 42.89% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,398K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,817K shares, representing an increase of 16.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 29.80% over the last quarter.

Markforged Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Markforged is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide.

