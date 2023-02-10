Senvest Management Increases Position in Kornit Digital (KRNT)

Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.15MM shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT). This represents 8.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 14, 2022 they reported 2.84MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 46.14% and an increase in total ownership of 2.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.26% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kornit Digital is $36.14. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 44.26% from its latest reported closing price of $25.05.

The projected annual revenue for Kornit Digital is $284MM, a decrease of 3.86%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kornit Digital. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 9.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNT is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 56,616K shares. The put/call ratio of KRNT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,600K shares representing 11.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,397K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,213K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 3,298K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares, representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 10.42% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,349K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares, representing an increase of 16.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 6.76% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 2,048K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kornit Digital develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

