Senvest Management Increases Position in Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.79MM shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS). This represents 5.44% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 27, 2022 they reported 1.68MM shares and 5.08% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.53% and an increase in total ownership of 0.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axcelis Technologies is $109.34. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of $124.41.

The projected annual revenue for Axcelis Technologies is $952MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual EPS is $5.15, a decrease of 7.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcelis Technologies. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLS is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 33,667K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLS is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,415K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,649K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 17.33% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,513K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,029K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 82.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Axcelis Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axcelis Technologies Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.