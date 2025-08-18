SentinelOne's Singularity Platform Fuels Revenue: Will It Sustain?

SentinelOne’s S Singularity platform is a complete AI-native and provides security at multiple levels, including endpoint, cloud, identity, and data through a single interface. Singularity’s popularity, driven by SentinelOne’s AI and automation-driven approach, is driving top-line growth. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $229 million.



S continues to enhance platform functionality and Singularity modules that are attracting customers. In the first-quarter fiscal 2026, Purple AI, a key component of the Singularity platform, saw triple-digit quarterly bookings growth on a year-over-year basis, reflecting growing adoption. The company achieved an attach rate that exceeded 25% across subscriptions sold in the reported quarter.



The company’s innovative product pipeline boosts prospects. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, SentinelOne launched Purple AI Athena, the industry’s first true end-to-end Agentic AI platform for cybersecurity.



In July 2025, SentinelOne announced the availability of Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity AI SIEM, including Purple AI, in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, enabling faster deployment of end-to-end AI-powered security solutions.

SentinelOne, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

SentinelOne, Inc. revenue-ttm | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

SentinelOne’s annualized recurring revenues (ARR) increased 24% year over year to $948.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company experienced strong momentum among large enterprises, with customers generating Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of more than $100K, which rose 22% year over year to 1,459.

SentinelOne Suffers From Stiff Competition

SentinelOne is facing stiff competition in the cybersecurity industry, particularly from large, well-established players like Microsoft MSFT and CrowdStrike CRWD.



In July 2025, Microsoft bolstered its security offerings by adding a new data lake to Microsoft Sentinel, its cloud-native SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) platform. The addition allows Microsoft to integrate customer data across first-party tools and over 350 third-party connectors.



CrowdStrike benefits from the rising demand for cybersecurity solutions due to a slew of data breaches and the increasing need for secure networking products amid the growing hybrid working trend.



Building on this momentum, in July 2025, CrowdStrike announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to accelerate AI adoption in cybersecurity and strengthen AI security.

SentinelOne Share Price Performance and Estimates

S shares have lost 24.3% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 13.7% and the Zacks Security industry’s appreciation of 7.2%.

S Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at 3 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 200% increase year over year.



The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 21.32% year-over-year growth.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

SentinelOne currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.