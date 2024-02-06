SentinelOne's (S) Solid Portfolio, PingSafe Buyout Aids Prospect

SentinelOne S has made significant strides in bolstering its portfolio and expanding its clientele through recent strategic moves, including the completion of the acquisition of PingSafe. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for SentinelOne as it sets the stage for redefining cloud security with its unified platform.



By integrating PingSafe's cloud-native application protection platform into SentinelOne's Singularity Platform, the company aims to offer a comprehensive solution that safeguards enterprises against evolving cyber threats across all vectors.



Moreover, SentinelOne has forged a formidable partnership with Bell Canada to provide advanced endpoint protection services for Canadian businesses. This collaboration underscores SentinelOne's commitment to expanding its reach and offering end-to-end protection solutions to enterprises.



By leveraging Bell's extensive expertise and SentinelOne's innovative Singularity Platform, customers can benefit from enhanced threat detection and response capabilities, ensuring their environments remain secure amidst escalating cyber threats.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Strong Portfolio Aids SentinelOne’s Prospect

SentinelOne continues to innovate with the launch of Threat Hunting for WatchTower and WatchTower Pro.



In response to the relentless pace of sophisticated cyber-attacks, SentinelOne has introduced new threat-hunting capabilities designed to empower security teams in proactively identifying and neutralizing threats across the enterprise. With features such as real-time threat hunting, anomalous behavior detection, and access to SentinelOne's threat intelligence library, customers can stay ahead of emerging threats and bolster their defense mechanisms.



As organizations grapple with the complexities of the modern threat landscape, SentinelOne remains at the forefront, offering unparalleled security solutions backed by AI-driven technology and expert analysis.



With its recent acquisitions, strategic partnerships and innovative product launches, SentinelOne is poised to continue its trajectory as a leader in the cybersecurity space, providing organizations with the tools and capabilities they need to defend against evolving threats and safeguard their digital assets.



It has benefited from strong demand for Singularity Cloud and Singularity Data Lake, which were its fastest-growing solutions in the third quarter of 2023. Combined, the solutions represented more than 20% of quarterly bookings and grew triple-digits. SentinelOne also witnessed a notable uptick in demand for its unified Singularity Data Lake solution.



The company expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to be $169 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 34%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $169.51 million, suggesting 34.42% growth year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



SentinelOne shares have gained 71.5% in the past 12 months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 38.3%.



Pinterest PINS, BlackLine BL and AvidXchange AVDX are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Pinterest, BlackLine, and AvidXchange are expected to report their respective earnings on Feb 8, 13 and 28, respectively.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

