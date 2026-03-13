SentinelOne's Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Fall

SentinelOne S reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 7 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.67%. The company had reported earnings of 4 cents per share for the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $271.2 million increased 20.2% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 0.07%. In fiscal 2025, more than 50% of the bookings were generated from non-endpoint solutions.



As of Jan. 31, 2026, annualized recurring revenues (ARR) grew 22% year over year to $1.12 billion. Customers with more than $100,000 in ARR grew 18% year over year to 1,667 as of Jan. 31, 2026, driven by continued momentum in new business generation and expansion with existing customers.



SentinelOne’s shares were down 2.68% at the time of writing this article. The company's shares have plunged 25.6% in the past year against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 34.5%.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

SentinelOne’s Operating Highlights

Adjusted gross profit in the reported quarter was 78%, which contracted roughly 140 bps year over year.



Total operating expenses of $195.6 million increased 11.1% year over year due to elevated research and development (up 22.9% year over year), sales and marketing (up 5.1% year over year), and general and administrative expenses (up 11% year over year).



Non-GAAP operating income was $15.5 million compared with $2.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

SentinelOne’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong

As of Jan. 31, 2026, SentinelOne had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $628.7 million.



Free cash burn was $2.3 million compared with $8.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

S Offers Q1 and FY27 Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2027, SentinelOne expects revenues between $276 million and $278 million.



The company expects adjusted operating income to be in the range of $4-$6 million.



Adjusted earnings are expected to be between 1 cent and 2 cents for first-quarter fiscal 2027.



For fiscal 2027, revenues are forecasted to be between $1.195 billion and $1.205 billion.



The company expects adjusted operating income to be in the range of $110-$120 million.



Adjusted earnings are expected to be between 32 cents and 38 cents for fiscal-year 2027.

SentinelOne’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, S carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Micron Technology MU, KLA KLAC, and Alps Electric APELY are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



Micron Technology shares have gained 302.2% in the past 12 months. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on March 18. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks#1 Rank stocks here.

KLA shares have returned 97.7% in the past 12 months. The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2026 results on April 29. KLAC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Alps Electric shares have gained 28.1% in the past 12 months. The company is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on April 29. APELY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.