SentinelOne's CEO Sold Over 39,000 Shares. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,472 shares for approximately $532,000 on Feb. 11, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $13.48 per share.

The transaction represented 3.52% of Mr. Weingarten's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 1,083,073 shares.

All shares were disposed of via direct open-market sale; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

Mr. Weingarten retains 1,083,073 direct shares after the transaction.

10 stocks we like better than SentinelOne ›

Tomer Weingarten, President and CEO of SentinelOne (NYSE:S), reported the sale of 39,472 shares of Common Stock for a total of approximately $532,000 on Feb. 11, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 39,472 Transaction value ~$532,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,083,073 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$14.75 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.48); post-transaction value based on Feb. 11, 2026 market close ($13.62).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Mr. Weingarten's historical selling activity?

This sale of 39,472 shares is smaller than the recent median sell-only transaction of 60,864 shares, based on 36 sell trades since August 2024, and represents a slightly higher proportion of direct holdings (3.52%) than the recent median of 2.73% per trade.

This sale of 39,472 shares is smaller than the recent median sell-only transaction of 60,864 shares, based on 36 sell trades since August 2024, and represents a slightly higher proportion of direct holdings (3.52%) than the recent median of 2.73% per trade. What is the impact on Mr. Weingarten's ownership position following this transaction?

Direct ownership declined to 1,083,073 shares post-sale, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported, equating to a remaining direct stake valued at approximately $14.75 million as of Feb. 11, 2026.

Direct ownership declined to 1,083,073 shares post-sale, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported, equating to a remaining direct stake valued at approximately $14.75 million as of Feb. 11, 2026. Does the filing indicate any unusual cadence or deviation from prior trade patterns?

Given the remaining holding now represents only about 18% of Mr. Weingarten's April 2023 position, the sale size relative to current capacity is in line with the pattern of shrinking trade size as total available shares decline.

Given the remaining holding now represents only about 18% of Mr. Weingarten's April 2023 position, the sale size relative to current capacity is in line with the pattern of shrinking trade size as total available shares decline. Were any derivative securities or indirect entities involved in this disposition?

No options, warrants, or indirect holdings via trusts or similar entities were reported in this transaction; all shares sold were direct holdings of Common Stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.62 billion Revenue (TTM) $955.65 million Net income (TTM) ($411.29 million) 1-year price change -43.20%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 11, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

SentinelOne offers the Singularity XDR Platform, an AI-driven cybersecurity solution providing autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response across endpoints, cloud workloads, and IoT devices.

The company serves enterprise customers and organizations seeking advanced, automated protection from cyber threats in the United States and internationally.

SentinelOne is a technology company specializing in cybersecurity software, with a focus on AI-powered threat detection and response. It leverages its proprietary XDR platform to deliver scalable, autonomous security solutions to a global enterprise client base.

SentinelOne's emphasis on automation and integration provides a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO Tomer Weingarten’s sale of 39,472 SentinelOne shares is not a red flag. He executed the trade as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan he adopted in June of 2025. Insiders frequently establish such plans to prearrange trades and avoid accusations of acting on insider information.

Moreover, he still has over one million shares after this transaction, indicating he is in no rush to dispose of his holdings. The trade comes at a time when SentinelOne stock is beaten down. Shares reached a 52-week low of $12.43 on Feb. 9, a couple of days before Mr. Weingarten’s sale.

SentinelOne operates in a competitive space against large rivals. Its use of artificial intelligence to differentiate its platform doesn’t stand out in an era where many cybersecurity companies are embracing AI.

However, SentinelOne forecasted sales for its 2026 fiscal year, ended Jan. 31, will reach $1 billion for the first time. That’s a healthy increase over fiscal 2025’s $821.5 million.

With its stock price drop, SentinelOne’s price-to-sales ratio of four hovers around a multi-year low point. This suggests it’s at an attractive share price valuation, making now a good time to buy but not to sell.

Should you buy stock in SentinelOne right now?

Before you buy stock in SentinelOne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SentinelOne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.