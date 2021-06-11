SentinelOne vs. Crowdstrike -- Which Stock Should You Buy?

SentinelOne, a leading cybersecurity company, recently filed an S-1 for an IPO with the stock ticker symbol "S" on the New York Stock Exchange. SentinelOne was founded in 2013 and delivers autonomous endpoint security solutions. SentinelOne's Singularity Endpoint Security Platform includes prevention, detection, response, remediation, and forensics on a single platform powered by artificial intelligence. The company's AI is powered by XDR, which stands for extended detection and response. XDR is essentially a next-generation approach to threat detection and response, enabling higher visibility, protection, and efficiency. XDR technology allows organizations to collect and correlate data across networks, cloud workloads, emails, servers, endpoints, and more.

SentinelOne's revenues grew by an impressive 108% year over year last quarter; however, the company's losses are accelerating. The company's security solutions recently stopped SUNBURST, the malware used in the recent SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) cyberattack. This success drew attention to SentinelOne, so the IPO is timely. SentinelOne is No. 4 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 List for 2021, and its customers include JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and more.

SentinelOne is a leader in Gartner's (NYSE: IT) Magic Quadrant for endpoint protection platforms. The company competes with Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), which is also a leader. But which stock is better? Should you sell your Crowdstrike shares and buy SentinelOne? Perhaps both stocks could fit well in your growth stock investing portfolio? The video below provides deep-dive analysis and due diligence to help you with your decision. Let's dig in!

Eric Cuka owns shares of Autodesk and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Autodesk and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner and JetBlue Airways. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.