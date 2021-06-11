Markets
CRWD

SentinelOne vs. Crowdstrike -- Which Stock Should You Buy?

Contributor
Eric Cuka The Motley Fool
Published

SentinelOne, a leading cybersecurity company, recently filed an S-1 for an IPO with the stock ticker symbol "S" on the New York Stock Exchange. SentinelOne was founded in 2013 and delivers autonomous endpoint security solutions. SentinelOne's Singularity Endpoint Security Platform includes prevention, detection, response, remediation, and forensics on a single platform powered by artificial intelligence. The company's AI is powered by XDR, which stands for extended detection and response. XDR is essentially a next-generation approach to threat detection and response, enabling higher visibility, protection, and efficiency. XDR technology allows organizations to collect and correlate data across networks, cloud workloads, emails, servers, endpoints, and more.

SentinelOne's revenues grew by an impressive 108% year over year last quarter; however, the company's losses are accelerating. The company's security solutions recently stopped SUNBURST, the malware used in the recent SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) cyberattack. This success drew attention to SentinelOne, so the IPO is timely. SentinelOne is No. 4 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 List for 2021, and its customers include JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and more.

SentinelOne is a leader in Gartner's (NYSE: IT) Magic Quadrant for endpoint protection platforms. The company competes with Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), which is also a leader. But which stock is better? Should you sell your Crowdstrike shares and buy SentinelOne? Perhaps both stocks could fit well in your growth stock investing portfolio? The video below provides deep-dive analysis and due diligence to help you with your decision. Let's dig in!

Find out why CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Eric Cuka owns shares of Autodesk and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Autodesk and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner and JetBlue Airways. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRWD JBLU EL ADSK IT SWI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular